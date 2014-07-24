Cornish Pirates: Chris Morgan named as new captain

Morgan played 22 matches for the Pirates last season

Cornish Pirates have named Chris Morgan as their new captain, succeeding Gavin Cattle, who became the club's player-coach earlier this year.

The 32-year-old back-row joined the club back in 2008.

"He's an experienced head and he captained a lot of the games last year when Gavin was injured," Pirates boss Ian Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Canada international winger Matt Evans, the Championship's top try-scorer in 2012-13, will be vice-captain.

"It's important that we have a close-knit squad and the captain and vice-captain is key to that," said Davies.

"We don't normally name a vice captain, but we did this year to recognise Matt's seniority within the squad and also what he brings in terms of his work ethic and experience."

He said Morgan's "strong work ethic" made him an ideal candidate to lead the team.

"He's been at the Pirates a long time and knows the traditions of the club," he added.