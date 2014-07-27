Blues and Dragons qualify from Welsh Premiership Sevens

Dan Fish of Cardiff Blues is tackled by Chris Williams of Ospreys

Cardiff Blues won the inaugural Welsh leg of the Premiership Sevens Series on Saturday at Cardiff Arms Park.

Newport Gwent Dragons finished runners-up and qualified along with Blues for the series final against the top two teams from the other three groups at the Twickenham Stoop on 8 August.

Blues came from behind to beat Ospreys 33-21 and then saw off Scarlets 22-7, with Dragons also beating those two.

A late penalty try saw Blues draw 19-19 with Dragons and pip them to the title.

The event doubled as a fund-raising event to support Owen Williams, who suffered a serious spinal injury in June.

The 22-year-old was injured playing for Cardiff Blues in the World Club 10s in Singapore and is now at Rookwood's specialist spinal rehabilitation unit.

Fifty pence of every ticket sold went to the trust helping Williams, with 3,385 rugby fans turning out to watch the action.

The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust was set up to support players and their families who have been severely injured whilst playing rugby in Wales.

SQUADS

Cardiff Blues: Ellis Wyn Benham, Seb Davies, Richard Smith (c), Dafi Davies, Ben Roach, Garyn Smith, Tom Williams, Owen Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Geraint Walsh, Dan Fish, Aled Summerhill

Newport Gwent Dragons: James Benjamin, James Thomas, Rhys Jones, Dorian Jones, Oli Griffiths, Harri Keddy, Owen Davies, Elliot Frewen, Sam Cross, Lewis Hudd, Jonny Lewis, Ed Tellwright, Reserves; Matthew Pewtner, Scott Matthews

Ospreys: Matthew Jenkins, Evan Yardley, Jordan Collier, Morgan Allen, Ross Jones (captain), Joe Gage, Morgan Williams, Kristian Corbisiero, Chris Williams, Steff Andrews, Rob Dudley-Jones, Joel Matavesi

Scarlets: Sion Bennett, Darran Harris, Rory Pitman, Michael Tagicakibau, Chris Banfield, Dai Treharne, Lee Rees, Connor Lloyd, Kristian Phillips (captain), Josh Lewis, Aaron Warren, Kyle Evans