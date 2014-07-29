Cornish Pirates bring in four more youngsters

Cornish Pirates have signed four more young players to their squad as they prepare for the 2014-15 Championship.

Sam Marland, 21, joins from Italian side Romagna having previously played in Cheshire, while fellow fly-half Oliver Snook, 20, joins after playing in New Zealand last season.

Hooker Dean Brooker, 20, has previously played for Ealing and Hartpury College.

Pirates have also brought in 18-year-old back-row Brad Howe from the Exeter Chiefs academy.

"All four lads have impressed during their trial period with us and will be welcome additions to the squad," said Pirates boss Ian Davies.