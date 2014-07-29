BBC Wales and S4C announce new deal to cover Pro 12 rugby

Jon Davis, Pro12 Rugby; Ian Jones, S4C Chief Executive; Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director BBC Cymru Wales

BBC Wales and S4C have announced a four-year deal to provide live coverage of games in the Guinness Pro12.

Welsh-language channel S4C will show Sunday afternoon fixtures on Clwb Rygbi with Scrum V Live televising Friday evening matches on BBC 2 Wales.

"I'm very proud that S4C has once again ensured that Welsh regional rugby is available to view on free-to-air TV," said S4C chief executive Ian Jones.

BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies said it was "a terrific deal".

He added: "The new qualification rules for Europe will provide real added spice from next season, making the Pro12 competition 'must-see TV' for Welsh rugby fans.

"We've struck a terrific deal with Celtic Rugby that ensures every fan in Wales has the very best view of the action."

BSkyB are the primary rights holders and will show live matches on satellite television on Saturday afternoons.

The Pro 12 is contested by teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy.

"We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with BBC Wales and S4C," said John Feehan, chief executive of Pro12 Rugby.

"We look forward to growing our competition with all our broadcasters and clubs attracting larger audiences and more fans."