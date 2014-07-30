Newport Gwent Dragons: Kris Burton leaves after one season

Former Italy international fly-half Kris Burton has left Newport Gwent Dragons after one season in Wales.

The 33-year-old made 15 appearances for the Dragons, and also played for Bedwas and Cross Keys in the Principality Premiership.

The 21-times capped Burton is moving back to his native Australia.

"Kris is very professional both on and off the field, we wish Kris and his family the very best," said Dragons chief executive Gareth Davies.