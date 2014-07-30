BBC Sport - Nigel Davies defends Gloucester tenure after sacking

Davies defends Gloucester tenure

Former Gloucester director of rugby Nigel Davies speaks to BBC Gloucestershire about his sacking from the Premiership club in May.

The former Wales international was dismissed after a poor 2013-14 season, in which they finished ninth, but insists that long-term plans were in place which would have seen their form improve.

Former Ulster boss David Humphreys has now been appointed as Davies' successor at Kingsholm.

Top videos

Audio

Davies defends Gloucester tenure

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories