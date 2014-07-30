BBC Sport - Nigel Davies defends Gloucester tenure after sacking
Davies defends Gloucester tenure
- From the section Rugby Union
Former Gloucester director of rugby Nigel Davies speaks to BBC Gloucestershire about his sacking from the Premiership club in May.
The former Wales international was dismissed after a poor 2013-14 season, in which they finished ninth, but insists that long-term plans were in place which would have seen their form improve.
Former Ulster boss David Humphreys has now been appointed as Davies' successor at Kingsholm.