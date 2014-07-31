Martin Garcia Veiga: Jersey sign Argentina hooker

Biljon was appointed as Jersey head coach at the start of January 2014

Jersey head coach Harvey Biljon has signed Argentina international hooker Martin Garcia Veiga.

The 28-year-old played two Tests matches against England in the summer of 2013 and has won six caps.

He joins fellow countryman Ignacio Saenz Lancuba at the Championship club, the prop having signed last month.

Biljon told the club website: "Martin is a player with real pedigree who is seeking to show what he can do away from his home country."