Ulster winger Tommy Bowe looks ahead to the new season - unfazed by the departures of Director of Rugby David Humphreys and Head Coach Mark Anscombe.

Humphreys has moved to English Premiership side Gloucester while Anscombe was relieved of his duties during the close season.

Two new signings second row Franco van der Merwe and full-back Louis Ludik are also preparing for the 2014/15 campaign.