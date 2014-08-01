South African prop Brok Harris joins Newport Gwent Dragons

Brok Harris made over 90 appearances for the Stormers

Newport Gwent Dragons have signed South African tight head prop Juan 'Brok' Harris on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old can also play loose head and made over 90 appearances for the Stormers since his debut in 2007.

He recently completed 100 appearances for Western Province in the Currie Cup.

"Brok will offer the expertise and experience we need to help our young Gwent props grow into future Welsh international players," director of rugby Lyn Jones said.

Harris is the latest player to have joined the Dragons ahead of the new season.

Welsh internationals Lee Byrne,Aled Brew and Andy Powell are among the players who have been recruited.