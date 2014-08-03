Owen Williams: Messages of support are 'keeping me going'

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Williams after his injury in June

Cardiff Blues and Wales centre Owen Williams has thanked everyone who has sent him messages of support as he is treated for a serious spinal injury.

The 22-year-old suffered a "significant injury" to his cervical vertebrae and spinal cord in a tournament in Singapore in June.

He has posted a picture of him and his dog Riley from his hospital bed.

It said: "Nice little pick me up today. Visit from Riley. Thanks for all the messages of support. #KeepingMeGoing."

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Williams, with well-wishers using the hashtag #StayStrongForOws.

Four-times capped Williams was injured in the first half of the Blues' 26-17 defeat by Asia Pacific Dragons in the third-place play-off of the World Club 10s in Singapore.

After undergoing initial treatment at a Singapore hospital, Williams was transferred by air ambulance to Wales and is now at Cardiff's Rookwood hospital.

Williams had come through the Blues academy system after being spotted playing for Neath College.

Williams signed for the senior side in 2010, but only made nine Blues appearances last season because of a hamstring problem.

The former Aberdare RFC player was capped by Wales at under-16 and under-20 level and made his senior debut against Japan in June 2013.