Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Wales pick Wilkins for Australia

Robyn Wilkins

Wales Women v Australia Women Venue: Marcoussis, Paris Date: Tuesday, 5 August Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Sky Sports 1 Red Button 14:00; BBC Radio 5 live World Cup round-up programme 21:00-22:00; match reports on BBC Sport website

Wales have made one change for Tuesday's Women's World Cup game against Australia in Paris.

Centre Robyn Wilkins replaces Elen Evans in what Wales coach Rhys Edwards describes as a "tactical switch" from the side which lost 26-0 to France.

Wales have been handed a fitness boost with Laurie Harries, Jenny Hawkins and Elen Evans all declared fit to play.

Evans will start the match from the bench after Wilkins was selected at outside centre.

For the majority of the game against France we played very well but we have to learn to capitalise on our chances Rhys Edwards Wales coach

On the bench Sian Williams and Elli Norkett are introduced to World Cup rugby for the first time while experienced prop Jenny Davies drops out of the match-day squad altogether.

Despite the defeat, Edwards was encouraged by his team's performance against France, although he is hoping his team can become more clinical at the highest level.

"The back three of Laurie Harries, Philippa Tuttiett and Adi Taviner were very strong against France and we'll be looking at them to lead the charge against Australia," said Edwards.

"We always knew France was going to be a tough ask but the girls know that if they reproduce that sort of performance against Australia we have a good chance of getting a result they deserve.

"For the majority of the game against France we played very well but we have to learn to capitalise on our chances, as at this level you cannot afford to squander opportunities.

"We go into the match against Australia in a similar position to when we played USA in the warm-up games. We didn't know a lot about them and that worked in our favour as we had to focus on our own game and not worry too much about theirs."

Wales have faced Australia twice in previous World Cups but have yet to register a victory.

In 2002 the Wallaroos ran out 30-0 winners in Barcelona, while four years ago in Guildford Wales went down 26-12.

Wales Women: Laurie Harries (Llandaff North); Adi Taviner (Neath Athletic), Robyn Wilkins (Llandaff North), Rebecca de Filippo (Bristol Ladies), Philippa Tuttiett (Bristol Ladies); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Ladies), Amy Day (Llandaff North); Caryl Thomas (Bath Ladies), Lowri Harries (Neath Athletic), Megan York (Blaenau Gwent), Jenny Hawkins (Llandaff North), Shona Powell-Hughes (Neath Athletic), Catrina Nicholas (Llandaff North), Rachel Taylor (Bristol Ladies, capt), Sioned Harries (Llandaff North).

Replacements: Carys Phillips (Bristol Ladies), Catrin Edwards (Bristol Ladies), Nia Davies (Bristol Ladies), Sian Williams (Worcester), Sian Moore (Bristol Ladies), Elen Evans (Waterloo), Elli Norkett (Neath Athletic).

Australia: Ashleigh Hewson; Tricia Brown, Sharni Williams, Cobie-Jane Morgan, Natasha Haines; Tui Ormsby, Nota Maynard; Oneata Schwalger, Louise Burrows, Caroline Vakalahi, Rebecca Clough, Alisha Hewett, Dalena Dennison, Rebecca Smyth, Shannon Parry (capt).

Replacements: Margaret Watson, Liz Patu, Michelle Milward, Mollie Gray, Ashley Marsters, Hanna Sio, Michelle Perry.