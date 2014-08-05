Glasgow Warriors: Adam Ashe signs one-year deal

Ashe made his international debut against the Springboks

Scotland international Adam Ashe has signed a one-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

Number eight Ashe, 21, won his first cap against South Africa during Scotland's summer tour having never started a match for the Warriors.

Ashe has been attached to Glasgow since 2012, featuring twice as a replacement.

However, he played the full 80 minutes in the 55-6 defeat by the Springboks, which concluded Scotland's four-Test tour.

Adam will add to our depth in the back-row next season Gregor Townsend Glasgow Warriors head coach

"It's been a whirlwind few months for me and I'm delighted to become a full professional with the Warriors," he explained.

"Playing club rugby in New Zealand (this summer) and then going over to South Africa to represent my country are two experiences I'll never forget.

"Now I've got my first professional contract I want to continue to work hard and hopefully I'll get more opportunities to play for Glasgow next season."

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend added: "Adam is the latest player to come through the Elite Development Programme and undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him.

"We've received very positive reports about him from the coaches he's been working with in New Zealand.

"Adam will add to our depth in the back-row next season and it's great news for the club that he's going to continue his development in Glasgow."