Dan Carter: New Zealand fly-half ruled out of Australia matches

New Zealand fly-half Dan Carter has been ruled out of the All Blacks' first two Rugby Championship matches against Australia with a cracked fibula.

The 32-year-old, Test rugby's highest points scorer, was injured playing for Canterbury Crusaders in the Super 15 final against New South Wales Waratahs.

Carter, who took a six-month sabbatical in November, has been told he must rest for a month.

Aaron Cruden is expected to face the Wallabies on 16 and 23 August.

The 25-year-old started all three of New Zealand's June Tests against England while Carter was absent.

Carter, who has scored 1,440 points in his 100 international appearances, is expected to be fit to face Argentina in Napier on 6 September.