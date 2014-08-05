London Welsh sign prop Ben Cooper for Premiership season

Burnell has been keen to strengthen his squad.

London Welsh boss Justin Burnell has signed former Bedford Blues tight-head prop Ben Cooper - the club's 25th confirmed signing since gaining promotion to the Premiership.

Cooper, 25, featured three times against Welsh last season in the Championship for Bedford.

He began his career at Cambridge RFC and will link up with former Blues team-mate Ricky Reeves.

"He's a big man and this is a great opportunity for him," said Burnell.

"Ben is also English-qualified and at the moment the biggest problem, and not just for us, is finding English-qualified tight-head props.

"There doesn't seem to be a great deal of them out there at this moment in time.

"Hopefully we can get the best out of him."