Women's Rugby World Cup: England 45-5 Spain

Danielle Waterman crossed the line for one of England's six tries in their second straight win at the World Cup

England 45 (17) Tries Wilson, Waterman, Keates, Allan, Packer (2) Conversions Scarratt 6 Pens Scarratt

Spain 5 (0) Tries Bravo

England continued their winning start to the World Cup with a comfortable 45-5 victory over Spain in France.

Flanker Marlie Packer scored two of England's six tries, while centre Emily Scarratt kicked 15 points.

Wingers Kay Wilson and Claire Allan, full-back Danielle Waterman and replacement prop Laura Keates also crossed the try-line for the Red Roses.

They go into their final Pool A match against Canada seeking a third straight win, having also beaten Samoa 65-3.

England did not look back once Wilson had pounced on a Ceri Large grubber kick to open the scoring with a try after 17 minutes.

Women's Rugby World Cup - Pool A P W D L PF PA TF TA BP Pts England 2 2 0 0 110 8 16 1 2 10 Canada 2 2 0 0 73 12 10 2 2 10 Spain 2 0 0 2 10 76 2 10 0 0 Samoa 2 0 0 2 10 107 1 16 0 0

The half-time lead of 17-0 was built upon in the second half, with Scarratt converting all seven of her kicks to emphasise the gulf in quality between the two sides.

"We had a plan going into these first two games - we wanted to give everyone a chance and we wanted to see all 26 players in action," said coach Gary Street, who made 12 changes from the side that beat Samoa.

"It's great to have a kicking option like Emily Scarratt - I've seen a lot of kicking performances from women over the years, but that was one of the best, if not the best, I've ever seen."

Canada beat Samoa 42-7 in the day's other Pool A game.

England: Danielle Waterman (Natasha Hunt), Kay Wilson, Emily Scarratt, Amber Reed (Rachael Burford), Claire Allan, Ceri Large, La Toya Mason; Claire Purdy, Victoria Fleetwood (Emma Croker), Sophie Hemming (Laura Keates), Jo McGilchrist (Tamara Taylor), Rebecca Essex, Sarah Hunter (Heather Fisher), Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews.

Spain: Marta Cabane, Vanesa Rial (Iera Etxebarria), Irene Schiavon, Barbara Pla, Eli Martinez (Berta Garcia), Marina Bravo, Patricia Garcia (Elena Redondo); Isabel Rico (Maria Sequedo), Aroa Gonzalez, Rocio Garcia, Diana Gasso (Lourdes Alameda), Maria Ribera, Paula Medin, Angela Del Pan, Ana Maria Aigernon.