Women's Rugby World Cup: England 45-5 Spain
|England 45 (17)
|Tries
|Wilson, Waterman, Keates, Allan, Packer (2)
|Conversions
|Scarratt 6
|Pens
|Scarratt
|Spain 5 (0)
|Tries
|Bravo
England continued their winning start to the World Cup with a comfortable 45-5 victory over Spain in France.
Flanker Marlie Packer scored two of England's six tries, while centre Emily Scarratt kicked 15 points.
Wingers Kay Wilson and Claire Allan, full-back Danielle Waterman and replacement prop Laura Keates also crossed the try-line for the Red Roses.
They go into their final Pool A match against Canada seeking a third straight win, having also beaten Samoa 65-3.
England did not look back once Wilson had pounced on a Ceri Large grubber kick to open the scoring with a try after 17 minutes.
|Women's Rugby World Cup - Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|TF
|TA
|BP
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|110
|8
|16
|1
|2
|10
|Canada
|2
|2
|0
|0
|73
|12
|10
|2
|2
|10
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|76
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Samoa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|107
|1
|16
|0
|0
The half-time lead of 17-0 was built upon in the second half, with Scarratt converting all seven of her kicks to emphasise the gulf in quality between the two sides.
"We had a plan going into these first two games - we wanted to give everyone a chance and we wanted to see all 26 players in action," said coach Gary Street, who made 12 changes from the side that beat Samoa.
"It's great to have a kicking option like Emily Scarratt - I've seen a lot of kicking performances from women over the years, but that was one of the best, if not the best, I've ever seen."
Canada beat Samoa 42-7 in the day's other Pool A game.
England: Danielle Waterman (Natasha Hunt), Kay Wilson, Emily Scarratt, Amber Reed (Rachael Burford), Claire Allan, Ceri Large, La Toya Mason; Claire Purdy, Victoria Fleetwood (Emma Croker), Sophie Hemming (Laura Keates), Jo McGilchrist (Tamara Taylor), Rebecca Essex, Sarah Hunter (Heather Fisher), Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews.
Spain: Marta Cabane, Vanesa Rial (Iera Etxebarria), Irene Schiavon, Barbara Pla, Eli Martinez (Berta Garcia), Marina Bravo, Patricia Garcia (Elena Redondo); Isabel Rico (Maria Sequedo), Aroa Gonzalez, Rocio Garcia, Diana Gasso (Lourdes Alameda), Maria Ribera, Paula Medin, Angela Del Pan, Ana Maria Aigernon.