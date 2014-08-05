Owen Williams: Injured Cardiff Blues player 'making progress'

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Owen Williams after his injury in June

Cardiff Blues say Wales centre Owen Williams is 'making progress' as he is treated for a spinal injury.

Williams, 22, suffered a "significant injury" to his cervical vertebrae and spinal cord in a tournament in Singapore in June.

"Owen now has improving function in both of his upper limbs, whilst being on enforced bed rest," said the Blues in a statement on the club's website.

"He will be progressing to sitting up over the coming few weeks."

Williams has recently posted a picture of him and his dog Riley on Twitter from his hospital bed and said messages of support were keeping him going.

The post read: "Nice little pick-me-up today. Visit from Riley. Thanks for all the messages of support. #KeepingMeGoing."

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Williams, with well-wishers using the hashtag #StayStrongForOws.

Four-times capped Williams was injured in the first half of the Blues' 26-17 defeat by Asia Pacific Dragons in the third-place play-off of the World Club 10s in Singapore.

After undergoing initial treatment at a Singapore hospital, Williams was transferred by air ambulance to Wales and is now at Cardiff's Rookwood hospital.

Williams had come through the Blues academy system after being spotted playing for Neath College.

Williams signed for the senior side in 2010, but only made nine Blues appearances in 2013-14 because of a hamstring problem.

The former Aberdare RFC player was capped by Wales at under-16 and under-20 level and made his senior debut against Japan in June 2013.

Blues' statement added: "Whilst it is still early days in his recovery, Owen remains positive and overwhelmed by the messages of support from around the world.

"Owen and his family would like to thank the media for their support and the continued respect of his privacy.

"The region will continue to share updates when they are available. Thank you for your support and #StayStrongForOws."