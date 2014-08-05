Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Australia 25-3 Wales

Robyn Wilkins scored Wales' points against Austrlia

Australia 25 (17) Tries: Williams, Brown (2) Cons: Hewson (2) Pens: Hewson (2) Wales 3 (0) Pen: Wilkins

Wales' hopes of reaching the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals were ended by Australia in Marcoussis.

Tries from Sharni Williams and Tricia Brown helped the dominant Wallaroos build a 17-0 half-time lead.

Brown scored again after the restart while Wales' only points came from a Robyn Wilkins penalty.

Wales now have only pride to play for against South Africa in their final pool match on Saturday.

For Australia, meanwhile, victory sets up a tantalising group decider against France where the winner will be guaranteed a semi-final place.

France defeated South Africa 55-3 in Tuesday's other Pool C game.

Wales have not reached the last four since 1994, though they entered this tie knowing a win against the Wallaroos would have kept them in contention for the knockout stages.

Women's Rugby World Cup - Pool C P W D L PF PA TF TA BP Pts Australia 2 2 0 0 51 6 6 0 0 8 France 1 1 0 0 26 0 4 0 1 5 S.Africa 1 0 0 1 3 26 0 3 0 0 Wales 2 0 0 2 3 51 0 7 0 0

Despite losing to Australia during both their previous World Cup appearances in 2010 and 2002, Wales were hopeful of claiming a notable scalp after an encouraging display against France.

But those aspirations were dealt a blow as Australia raced into an early 10-0 lead, full-back Ashleigh Hewson kicking a penalty and the impressive Williams barging over for a converted try.

With temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius, there was a drinks break midway through the first half, and Australia showed no signs of wilting in the heat.

From the first play after the interval, the Wallaroos extended their advantage to 17-0 as smart handling in midfield created space for wing Brown, who raced over for a simple score.

Matters did not improve for Wales in the second half, as Brown touched down in the corner for her second try and Australia's third.

Struggling to contain their opponents' pace and power, Wales did at least register their first points of the match - and the World Cup - thanks to Wilkins' penalty.

That stemmed the flow of Australian pressure, though the Wallaroos were still able to replenish their lead with another penalty from Hewson.

There was a late Welsh push for a consolation try but, unable to create any clear chances, Wales were left to reflect on another early World Cup exit.

Wales Women: Laurie Harries (Llandaff North); Adi Taviner (Neath Athletic), Robyn Wilkins (Llandaff North), Rebecca de Filippo (Bristol Ladies), Philippa Tuttiett (Bristol Ladies); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Ladies), Amy Day (Llandaff North); Caryl Thomas (Bath Ladies), Lowri Harries (Neath Athletic), Megan York (Blaenau Gwent), Jenny Hawkins (Llandaff North), Shona Powell-Hughes (Neath Athletic), Catrina Nicholas (Llandaff North), Rachel Taylor (Bristol Ladies, capt), Sioned Harries (Llandaff North).

Replacements: Carys Phillips (Bristol Ladies), Catrin Edwards (Bristol Ladies), Nia Davies (Bristol Ladies), Sian Williams (Worcester), Sian Moore (Bristol Ladies), Elen Evans (Waterloo), Elli Norkett (Neath Athletic).

Australia: Ashleigh Hewson; Tricia Brown, Sharni Williams, Cobie-Jane Morgan, Natasha Haines; Tui Ormsby, Nota Maynard; Oneata Schwalger, Louise Burrows, Caroline Vakalahi, Rebecca Clough, Alisha Hewett, Dalena Dennison, Rebecca Smyth, Shannon Parry (capt).

Replacements: Margaret Watson, Liz Patu, Michelle Milward, Mollie Gray, Ashley Marsters, Hanna Sio, Michelle Perry.