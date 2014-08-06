Jason Thomas: Jersey sign Ex-South African Under-20 hooker

Thomas won the Junior World Cup with South Africa in 2012

Jersey have signed former South Africa Under-20 hooker Jason Thomas.

The ex-Blue Bulls forward, 22, represented his country at the 2012 Junior World Cup and is likely to be the final signing for the island side ahead of the new Championship season.

Thomas provides cover following and Dave Felton's absence after undergoing surgery.

"Jason is hungry to get involved and recognises he has a great opportunity," said Jersey boss Harvey Biljon.

"We are short-handed at hooker, with Dave Felton having recently had an operation and facing several months on the sidelines, and Jason will provide valuable depth to the squad."

Thomas is the second hooker to join Jersey in as many weeks after