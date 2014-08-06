BBC Sport - Women's World Rugby Cup: Davitt thrilled by Irish win over NZ
Davitt thrilled by Irish win over NZ
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster centre Grace Davitt says Ireland's pre-match preparation was the key to their shock women's World Cup win over holders New Zealand on Tuesday.
"We analysed the Black Ferns and when we sat down and watched them, we just knew where to take them and definitely take it to them and get the win," said Davitt.
"There was an unbelievable belief within the squad and a calm. Everyone was just ready to go."