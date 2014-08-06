David Denton: Injury setback for Scotland and Edinburgh back-row
Scotland and Edinburgh back rower David Denton has been ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring problem.
The 24-year-old sustained the injury in training and will be a doubt for Scotland's autumn Test series, which begins against Argentina on 8 November.
He missed Scotland's summer tour matches after suffering a concussion at the end of last season.
Zimbabwe-born Denton joined Edinburgh in 2010 and won the first of his 22 caps during the following year.
Edinburgh's Pro12 campaign begins with a trip to Munster in the first weekend of September.
A statement from Edinburgh says Denton will "begin a prolonged period of recovery with the club's medics, that will involve progressive loading of the hamstring tendon".