David Denton: Injury setback for Scotland and Edinburgh back-row

David Denton has been capped 22 times for Scotland

Scotland and Edinburgh back rower David Denton has been ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring problem.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in training and will be a doubt for Scotland's autumn Test series, which begins against Argentina on 8 November.

He missed Scotland's summer tour matches after suffering a concussion at the end of last season.

Zimbabwe-born Denton joined Edinburgh in 2010 and won the first of his 22 caps during the following year.

Edinburgh's Pro12 campaign begins with a trip to Munster in the first weekend of September.

A statement from Edinburgh says Denton will "begin a prolonged period of recovery with the club's medics, that will involve progressive loading of the hamstring tendon".