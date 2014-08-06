BBC Sport - Worcester Warriors: Chris Pennell reflects warmly on England debut

Pennell proud of England debut

Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell tells BBC Hereford & Worcester of his pride at being handed his England Test debut against New Zealand in Auckland back in June.

"I didn't think it was going to come, to be honest, given the sin bin for Marland Yarde," he said. "I thought that was my chance drifting away.

"With 79 minutes gone, I didn't think it was going to come and I was starting to undo my bootlaces.

"But better late than never. Stuart Lancaster told me that had been desperate to get me on and I'm pleased he did."

