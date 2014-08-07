Scrum V's Phil Steele talks to rugby historian Gwyn Prescott, the author of Call Them To Remembrance, a book about the 13 Welsh rugby internationals who gave their lives during The Great War.

The First World War came in the wake of Welsh rugby's first Golden Era, which included the first Grand Slam by any country and historic wins over New Zealand as Wales remained unbeaten between March 1907 to January 1910.

The players featured include Cardiff RFC wing Johnnie Williams - one of Welsh Rugby's first superstars. Williams played in three Triple Crowns and scored 17 tries in 17 appearances for Wales, but perished along with many of the 38th Welsh Infantry Division at Mametz Wood in 1916.

