Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland through to semi-finals

Ireland made it three wins out of three in Pool B at the Women's World Cup

Ireland 40 (14) Tries: Lynch 2, Rosser Penalty tries: Fleming, McGinn Cons: Shiels 5 Kazakhstan 5 (5) Try: Karatygina

Ireland reached the semi-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time by beating Kazakhstan 40-5 in their final Pool B game on Saturday.

Having followed up an opening win over the USA with a stunning victory over champions New Zealand, the Irish knew a last-four place was within their grasp.

They led 14-5 at half-time in Marcoussis thanks to tries by new cap Sharon Lynch and fly-half Tania Rosser.

And Ireland, who will now play England, added four more tries after the break.

The first was a penalty try and then back-rowers Siobhan Fleming and Lynch scored to make it three tries in a six-minute spell.

Winger Vikki McGinn added a late touchdown for Philip Doyle's side.

Kazakhstan were just 7-5 down at one stage in a competitive first half, their try coming from Svetlana Karatygina after a period of sustained pressure.

Ireland had rested most of the players who pulled of the memorable 17-14 win over holders New Zealand.

In the semi-finals, Pool B winners Ireland will face England after the latter topped Pool A on points difference.

Ireland captain Lynn Cantwell: "The first half was tough, but that is what we expected against Kazakhstan.

"We have used our whole squad well and we are delighted with the result.

"There were nerves early on, but I think we had it under control."