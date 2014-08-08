Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: England's Katy Mclean on bench

Katy Mclean started England's opening World Cup match against Samoa

England captain Katy Mclean has been left out of the starting XV for the World Cup Pool A decider against Canada on Saturday.

Fly-half Mclean, 28, was on the bench for the previous match against Spain but was expected to return for the fixture in Marcoussis, France.

Ceri Large continues at fly-half, while Sarah Hunter reverts to number eight and continues as captain.

England would top their pool with a win, having beaten Samoa and Spain.

Sara Orchard, BBC women's rugby commentator "To drop Katy Mclean to the bench shows the impact that Ceri Large had in the Spain game - her territorial kicking in particular was stand-out. Emily Scarratt had already been selected ahead of Mclean as the England place kicker. This is a big call by Gary Street but also sends a message to the whole squad that form rather than reputation is the blueprint for selection.

Head coach Gary Street said Large "enjoyed a good game against Spain on Tuesday so she deserves this start" in Marcoussis.

He added: "Having both Ceri and Katy in this position means we can rotate the squad which is what we need to do at a World Cup."

Hunter, who was at blind-side flanker against Spain, is one of only three players to start all three pool matches, along with Danielle Waterman and Emily Scarratt.

Canada beat England in the final of the Nations Cup last year and are ranked sixth in the world.

With both countries collecting two bonus-point wins to date, the loser could still potentially progress to the semi-finals with a losing bonus point as the best runner-up, depending on results in the other pools.

The match against Canada, who have also won their opening two fixtures, kicks off at 14.45 BST.

England v Canada: Danielle Waterman, Katherine Merchant, Emily Scarratt, Rachael Burford, Claire Allan, Ceri Large, Natasha Hunt, Rochelle Clark, Emma Croker, Sophie Hemming, Rebecca Essex, Tamara Taylor, Heather Fisher, Margaret Alphonsi, Sarah Hunter.

Replacements: Victoria Fleetwood, Laura Keates, Joanna McGilchrist, Alexandra Matthews, La Toya Mason, Katy Mclean, Kay Wilson.