Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Wales v South Africa (Sat)

Carys Phillips and Catrin Edwards have been recalled to the Wales side.

Wales have made four changes for their final pool match of the Women's Rugby World Cup against South Africa.

Bristol Ladies duo Carys Phillips and Catrin Edwards have been named in the side after substitute appearances in the previous two games.

Phillips replaces Lowri Harries while Edwards comes in for Caryl Thomas who is out with a foot injury.

Sian Moore starts at scrum half with Amy Day dropping down to the bench while Dyddgu Hywel returns to the wing

There are also changes on the bench with props Jenny Davies (Waterloo) and Cerys Hale (Pontyclun Falcons) joining winger Rafiuke Taylor (also Pontyclun Falcons) among the substitutes.

"We have freshened up the squad in a few positions and also rewarded some good performances during games," said head coach Rhys Edwards.

Wales' hopes of reaching the semi-finals were ended by a 25-2 defeat against Australia having lost their opening game 26-0 to hosts France.

Wales Women: Laurie Harries (Llandaff North), Adi Taviner (Neath Athletic), Robyn Wilkins (Llandaff North), Rebecca de Filippo (Bristol Ladies), Dyddgu Hywel (Bristol Ladies), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Ladies), Sian Moore (Bristol Ladies); Sioned Harries (Llandaff North), Rachel Taylor (Bristol Ladies - captain), Catrina Nicholas (Llandaff North), Shona Powell-Hughes (Neath Athletic), Jenny Hawkins (Llandaff North), Catrin Edwards (Bristol Ladies), Carys Phillips (Bristol Ladies), Meg York (Blaenau Gwent)

Replacements: Lowri Harries (Neath Athletic), Jenny Davies (Waterloo), Cerys Hale (Pontyclun Falcons), Sian Williams (Worcester), Amy Day (Llandaff North), Elli Norkett (Neath Athletic), Rafiuke Taylor (Pontyclun Falcons)