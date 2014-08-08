Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy hopeful over Adam Jones future

Adam Jones has toured twice with the British and Irish Lions

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy hopes the future of Wales prop Adam Jones will be resolved sooner rather than later.

Jones is set to sign a contract with the region once a new deal over the funding of the domestic game is agreed.

The Wales and Lions tight-head, 33, is currently out of contract and having to train on his own.

"The sooner things get sorted, one way or another, there's closure. But I know he's keen to come to us," Tandy said.

"He's been outstanding and kept us in the loop with everything so there's been good dialogue.

"We're in constant contact and he's got an idea of what we're doing and things in case something does happen."

Jones revealed he was first offered a new contract by the Ospreys as far back as October, 2013.

He also confirmed that he discussed a central contract with the WRU which was worth more, but emphasised there was "not that much" between the two offers.

Sam Warburton is so far the only player to have signed a central contract with the WRU.

Tandy says the Ospreys have missed out on signing players because of the dispute between the Welsh Rugby Union and the regions.

Steve Tandy succeeded Sean Holley as Ospreys head coach

A contract between the WRU and regions ended on 30 June and no new deal has been announced.

"I know there were one or two people interested in coming to us and we were interested in them," he said. "Ultimately you can't spend money you haven't got. It is frustrating.

"The squad we've put together, I'm still pretty confident and pretty happy with it but it's something you'd always love to strengthen."

The Ospreys have agreed new contracts with 16 players and scrum-half Martin Roberts and prop Cai Griffiths are among eight to have signed ahead of the new Pro12 season, which starts in September.

Ospreys chief Andrew Hore says there is still a way to go before a new participation agreement can be signed between the four regions and the Welsh Rugby Union.

He said progress was being made but there was no guarantee there would be a resolution before the new season.

"I know it's frustrating for the public and I really respect that," Hore said. "But believe you me when you're at the coalface it's also equally as frustrating.

"I've come out thinking some days it will be done next week and I've come out other times thinking it will never happen.

"It will be wrong of me to say anything today because tomorrow I could get an email or something that just changes it completely."

The WRU and Regional Rugby Wales - the body that represents the Dragons, Cardiff Blues, Ospreys and Scarlets - are currently in discussions over a new contract called the Rugby Services Agreement.

The deal would govern part of the funding of the regions and the release of players for Wales internationals and national training squads.

If a deal is not reached, the regions would not be obliged to release players for the Test against South Africa on 29 November, which falls outside the International Rugby Board's Test match window.

Welsh international team-mate Luke Charteris said the ongoing dispute helped sway his decision to remain in France.

Lock Charteris, 31, left relegated Perpignan for Racing Metro at the end of the 2013-14 season.

But the stand-off meant a joint WRU-Newport Gwent Dragons contract was not feasible for the 6ft 9in Charteris.