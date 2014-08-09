Women's Rugby World Cup: England 13-13 Canada

England were the second side to secure their place in the World Cup semi-finals, after Ireland

England 13 (6) Try: Hunter Con: Scarratt Pens: Scarratt 2 Canada 13 (5) Tries: Paquin, Mack Pen: Harvey

England will play Ireland in the Women's World Cup semi-finals after drawing with Canada, a result which eliminated holders New Zealand.

Captain Sarah Hunter scored a crucial try, while outside centre Emily Scarratt kicked eight points.

Canada qualified for the semi-finals as best runners-up and face hosts France.

Four-time champions New Zealand, who suffered their first World Cup loss since 1991 against Ireland on Tuesday, miss out.

England will meet the Irish on Wednesday (kick-off 1700 BST) at Stade Jean Bouin, the home of Stade Francais Rugby Club, while France face Canada at the same venue later that night.

Gary Street's England team advanced to the knockout stages as the winners of Pool A by virtue of their better points difference.

Women's Rugby World Cup - Pool A P W D L PF PA TF TA BP Pts England 3 2 1 0 123 21 17 3 2 12 Canada 3 2 1 0 86 25 12 3 2 12 Spain 3 1 0 2 51 81 8 11 1 5 Samoa 3 0 0 3 15 148 2 22 0 0

"It's very much a case of job done," Street said. "We know that we can improve but in some ways that's the exciting thing - we still haven't reached our potential."

Captain Hunter said England "know that we've been in a battle".

"It was a great game to be involved in," she added. "We're delighted to get out of the pool."

England began well and took the lead through an early Emily Scarratt penalty, but Canada responded through a Karen Paquin try as they asserted their dominance up front.

Another Scarratt penalty gave England a slender advantage at half-time, but Canada again took the lead after the break as Kayla Mack crossed after superb breaks from Mandy Marchak and Elissa Alarie.

Hunter's try put England back in front but a late Magali Harvey penalty ensured the match ended level, and meant defending champions New Zealand could not reach the last four.

Ireland went through as winners of Pool B after they beat Kazakhstan 40-5.

Wales ended their campaign on a high as they overcame the disappointment of their failure to reach the semi-finals to record a comprehensive 35-3 win over South Africa, with Sioned Harries scoring a hat-trick of tries.

England: Waterman; Merchant, Scarratt, Burford, Allan; Large, Hunt; Clark, Croker, Hemming, Essex, Taylor, Fisher, Alphonsi, Hunter.

Replacements: Fleetwood for Croker (50), Keates for Hemming (50), McGilchrist for Essex (56), Matthews for Fisher (50), Mclean for Large (60), Wilson for Merchant (60).

Canada: Alarie; Harvey, Marchak, Burk, Dovanne; Belchos, Bernier; Pinault-Reid, Donaldson, Leith, Blackwood, Samson, Murphy, Paquin, Russell.

Replacements: Russell for Donaldson (51), DeMerchant for Leith (51), Kirby for Blackwood (55), Zussman for Samson (75), Waters for Dovanne (66).