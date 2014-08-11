Huw Evans quits Gloucester board over 'differences of opinion’

Nigel Davies (left) and Huw Evans worked together at Scarlets before their time at Gloucester

Huw Evans has resigned as a director at Gloucester, citing "differences of opinion" with the chairman and board.

In a statement, Evans said the sacking of ex-director of rugby Nigel Davies and the release of centre Mike Tindall was behind his decision to quit after 12 months in the non-executive role.

Davies was dismissed in May following a disappointing Premiership campaign.

Evans was previously chairman at Scarlets for 14 years, during Davies' time as head coach of the Welsh club.

The statement read: "I wholeheartedly want to see the club succeed, and now outside board level, I will continue to support in every way I can.

"Unfortunately I had fundamental differences of opinion on the rugby vision and culture held at board level which means I cannot continue."

Gloucester's coaching changes 2013-14 season 2014-15 season Nigel Davies - director of rugby David Humphries - director of rugby Paul Moriarty - defence coach Laurie Fisher - head coach Trevor Woodman - scrum coach John Muggleton - defence coach Andrew Stanley - forwards coach Trevor Woodman - scrum coach Mike Tindall - player/backs coach Nick Walshe - backs coach

Davies left Scarlets to join Gloucester in the summer of 2012 and led the club to a fifth-place Premiership finish in his first season in charge.

But they finished ninth last term and the former Wales international was dismissed after the final game of the campaign.

David Humphreys, formally of Ulster, is now director of rugby at Gloucester and will be assisted by ex-Brumbies coach Laurie Fisher.

Veteran centre Tindall, a former England captain, had been player-coach under Davies and opted to retire after failing to sign a new contract with the new regime at Kingsholm.

Evans, former chairman of Regional Rugby Wales, added: "To me Mike Tindall typified the strong, traditional Gloucester ethos of honesty, courage and endeavour, a world class warrior.

"His experience and passion for Kingsholm and all that Gloucester stands for should have been retained.

"I have huge respect for Nigel Davies' vision, rugby intellect and capability and the strategic plan which he'd put together which was said to be backed by the board. There is no doubt in my mind that Nigel would have succeeded and handsomely at that."