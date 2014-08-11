Pro12: Ospreys host Treviso in Scrum V opener

From the section

Rhys Webb takes on Treviso in February, 2014

Ospreys host Treviso in the opening Scrum V Live televised Guinness Pro12 game of the season on Friday, 5 September.

A week later Newport Gwent Dragons host Ospreys in the first Welsh derby of 2014-15 with Scrum V in attendance.

BBC Wales' coverage continues via S4C with Y Clwb Rygbi on Sunday, 14 September when Cardiff Blues host 2013-14 runners-up Glasgow.

On Friday, 19 September Scrum V will screen Cardiff Blues v Ulster.

Two days later Ospreys host Edinburgh as coverage continues on Y Clwb Rygbi.

In the Welsh regions' festive fixtures, which traditionally draw their biggest crowds of the season, Ospreys host Scarlets on Saturday, 27 December.

A week later the west Wales rivals meet again at Parc y Scarlets in front of Y Clwb Rygbi's cameras.

Guinness were announced as the competition's new sponsors in July.

BBC and S4C's relationship was also renewed for the new campaign.

The Pro12 competitions involves the top teams from Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy.