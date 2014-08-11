Pro12: Ulster's opener against the Scarlets on Saturday 6 September

Ulster wing Andrew Trimble makes a run during last season's game at Parc y Scarlets

Ulster's opening Pro12 game against the Scarlets will take place in Wales on Saturday 6 September.

On the same day, holders Leinster will open their campaign against Glasgow at Scotstoun which will be a repeat of last season's final.

Munster will host Edinburgh in their opener on 5 September with Connacht not in action in round 1.

Ulster's first home game will be against Zebre on 12 September before a trip to Cardiff a week later.

The first big all-Irish derby will see Leinster taking on Munster in round 5 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 4 October with Ulster hosting Edinburgh the previous night at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster's first derby of the season will see them facing Munster at Thomond Park on 28 November.

In recent seasons, Ulster's festive period fixtures have seen them facing Leinster and Munster in that order.

However, this season's Christmas games instead will see Ulster hosting Connacht on a date yet to be confirmed before an away game against Leinster at the RDS on 3 January.

The big Boxing Day all-Irish game will see Munster taking on Leinster at Thomond Park while the other festive derby will be Connacht's New Year's Day encounter with Munster in Galway.