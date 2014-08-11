Pro12: Opening fixtures finalised for Glasgow & Edinburgh

Glasgow lost 34-12 at the RDS in last season's Pro12 final

Glasgow Warriors host champions Leinster on the opening Saturday of the new Pro12 season, with BBC Radio Scotland providing live commentary.

Gregor Townsend's side will look to avenge last term's 34-12 final defeat when the sides meet at Scotstoun on 6 September, with a 17:15 BST kick off.

Edinburgh begin their campaign away to Munster on 5 September.

A week later, the BBC ALBA cameras will be at Murrayfield for live coverage of Connacht's visit.

The BBC Radio Scotland commentary team will also be at Edinburgh's second league fixture (kick off 19;35 BST), with head coach Alan Solomons aiming to improve on the previous eighth place finish.

Glasgow are away to Cardiff Blues on Sunday 14 September at 16:00 BST.

The Warriors are in Wales again for the third round of fixtures, meeting Newport Gwent Dragons on Saturday 20 September, with Edinburgh at the Ospreys on the following day.

Guinness were announced as the competition's new sponsors in July.

The Pro12 competitions involves the top teams from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Italy.