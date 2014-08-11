Adam Jones training with Neath as WRU-regions remain in deadlock

Adam Jones (right) made his Neath debut against Cardiff in 2000

Adam Jones is training with former club Neath ahead of the new season as his professional future remains in limbo.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions prop wants to sign a fresh Ospreys contract once the regions and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) agree a new deal over the funding of the domestic game.

In the meantime, Jones is preparing for 2014-15 where his career began.

He said on Twitter: "Great to be back at The Gnoll tonight, missed the place. Thanks to @NeathRugby for having me!"

The WRU and the regions are deadlocked over a new agreement to govern the running of the game in Wales.

Jones, who has won 95 Wales caps and played in five Lions Tests, has been an Ospreys player since the region was established in 2003.

Adam Jones factfile Born: 8 March 1981 in Abercrave in the Swansea Valley.

He first played for Neath in 2000 and moved straight into Ospreys' squad when the Welsh All Blacks merged with Swansea to form the new region.

A statement from Welsh Premiership side read: "Neath RFC are pleased to announce that former player and current Wales prop, Adam Jones, is currently training and assisting with the current squad."

The last participation agreement between the WRU and Regional Rugby Wales (RRW) ended on 30 June.

The contract provided partial funding via the WRU in a deal which guaranteed a set level of income for the regions and covered the release of players for Wales international duties.

Jones revealed he was first offered a new contract by the Ospreys as far back as October, 2013.

He also confirmed that he discussed a central contract with the WRU which was worth more, but emphasised there was "not that much" between the two offers.