Plymouth Albion suspend scrum-half Ruairi Cushion after red card

Cushion has never previously been sent off in his six years at Albion

Plymouth Albion have suspended scrum-half Ruairi Cushion for a week after he was sent off in the club's first pre-season friendly.

Cushion, who joined the club's coaching team in April, was dismissed by referee Mathew O'Grady in the club's 55-3 win over National Two South side Launceston at the Brickfields.

He and Launceston's Jamie Salter were red-carded after a first-half fight.

Both players will have to face an Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel.

Cushion will sit out Albion's second pre-season game against Neath on Saturday 16 August.