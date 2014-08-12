Plymouth Albion suspend scrum-half Ruairi Cushion after red card
Plymouth Albion have suspended scrum-half Ruairi Cushion for a week after he was sent off in the club's first pre-season friendly.
Cushion, who joined the club's coaching team in April, was dismissed by referee Mathew O'Grady in the club's 55-3 win over National Two South side Launceston at the Brickfields.
He and Launceston's Jamie Salter were red-carded after a first-half fight.
Both players will have to face an Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel.
Cushion will sit out Albion's second pre-season game against Neath on Saturday 16 August.