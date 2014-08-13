Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: New Zealand 63-7 Wales

Selica Winiata of New Zealand scores one of her side's 11 tries against Wales in the IRB Women's Rugby World Cup

Wales were thrashed 63-7 by New Zealand in their penultimate match at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Shakira Baker scored a hat-trick for the Black Ferns, who ran in 11 tries at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris.

Sioned Harries claimed the only try for Wales, having scored a hat-trick in the 35-3 pool win over South Africa.

Wales will now play the loser of Australia and USA in the seventh and eighth place play-off at Marcoussis on Sunday, 17 August.

Head coach Rhys Edwards admitted Wales were outclassed.

"New Zealand showed today they are a world class team - they exploited every mistake we made," he said.

"We lost possession too easily and they capitalised on our errors. They are tough lessons to learn to be honest."

Despite their heavy defeat against the Black Ferns, Edwards is confident his side can recover and finish seventh.

"We've done well in terms of where we are, but finishing seventh would be the icing on the cake," he said.

"It would show how far we have come since the last World Cup.

"As disappointing as it is today, it is important we bounce back and finish seventh."

Wales Women: Laurie Harries (Llandaff North); Adi Taviner (Neath Athletic), Robyn Wilkins (Llandaff North), Rebecca de Filippo (Bristol Ladies), Philippa Tuttiett (Bristol Ladies); Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Ladies), Sian Moore (Bristol Ladies); Jenny Davies (Waterloo), Carys Phillips (Bristol Ladies), Meg York (Blaenau Gwent), Jenny Hawkins (Llandaff North), Shona Powell-Hughes (Neath Athletic), Catrina Nicholas (Llandaff North), Rachel Taylor (Bristol Ladies - Capt), Sioned Harries (Llandaff North).

Replacements: Lowri Harries (Neath Athletic), Catrin Edwards (Bristol Ladies), Caryl Thomas (Bath Ladies), Sian Williams (Worcester), Amy Day (Llandaff North), Elen Evans (Waterloo), Dyddgu Hywel (Bristol Ladies).