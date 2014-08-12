Scarlets confirm Wayne Pivac appointment as head coach

Wayne Pivac coached Auckland and Fiji before joining the Scarlets

Scarlets have confirmed Wayne Pivac will take over as head coach from Simon Easterby who has been appointed Ireland forwards coach.

Pivac joined the Scarlets as assistant coach in July before Easterby announced his decision to move.

He takes over the head coach role with immediate effect, though former Ireland international Easterby will remain at the Scarlets until October.

"Joining the Scarlets was an exciting challenge for me," said Pivac.

"I am honoured that the Scarlets have the faith and belief in me to take the squad forward and build on the good work and solid foundations that Simon and his team have put in place."

Former Auckland coach Pivac said Easterby played a key role in his recruitment and he was also influenced by Llanelli's famous 9-3 win over the All Blacks in the 1970s.

"There were two factors why I chose Scarlets, the fact that Simon Easterby jumped on a plane and came to New Zealand rather than a lot of talks going on for a long period of time.

"[And] As a young boy growing up listening to the All Blacks play Llanelli in 1972 on the radio back home, I've never forgotten that moment.

"Knowing the Scarlets has a proud history, like the union I've come from, was important to me and coming to an area where they live and breathe rugby like home."

In addition to his role at Auckland, New Zealander Pivac coached Fiji to the Pacific Tri-Nations and was also coach of the side which won the 2005 Rugby World Cup Sevens.