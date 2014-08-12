Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Emily Scarratt confident of title

Emily Scarratt kicked 15 points and scored a try in England's first game at the 2014 World Cup against Samoa

Women's World Cup semi-final: England v Ireland Venue: Stade Jean Bouin, Paris Date: 13 August. Kick-off: 17:00 BST

Centre Emily Scarratt says England "have a great chance" of winning the Women's Rugby World Cup after holders New Zealand went out in the pool stage.

The Black Ferns were beaten 17-14 by Ireland, who face England in Wednesday's semi-final in Paris.

New Zealand have won the past four World Cups, but losing to Ireland saw them suffer a shock early elimination.

"This World Cup was never just about New Zealand," said Lichfield Ladies player Scarratt, 24.

"And that's been borne out by the teams who have reached the semis - us, Ireland, France and Canada.

"With New Zealand gone we see this as a great chance to win the World Cup."

England beat Ireland 17-10 at Twickenham in the Women's Six Nations in February

England won the competition in 1994, but have lost in the past three finals.

In France, they have beaten Samoa 65-3,Spain 45-5 and drew 13-13 with Canada to finish top of the pool and advance into the last four.

Head coach Gary Street has made six changes following the Canada game, and Scarratt is expecting a fierce contest.

"We play Ireland every year in the Six Nations and the games have been getting harder and harder," she added.

"Ireland v England is never without passion and fire. They've got pace in the backs and that brutality in the pack that every team needs."

The match at the Stade Jean Bouin, home of Stade Francais, is the first of the day's semi-finals, with hosts France facing Canada at the same venue at 19:45 BST.

Wednesday's line-ups

England: Waterman (Bristol); Merchant (Worcester), Scarratt (Lichfield), Burford (Thurrock), Wilson (Bristol); Mclean (Darlington MP, capt), Mason (Wasps); Clark (Worcester), Fleetwood (Lichfield), Hemming (Bristol); Taylor (Darlington MP), McGilchrist (Wasps); Matthews (Richmond), Alphonsi (Saracens), Hunter (Lichfield).

Replacements: Croker, Essex, Allen (all Richmond), Keates, Large (Worcester), Packer (Wasps), Hunt (Lichfield).

Ireland: Briggs (Munster); Baxter (Ulster), Cantwell (Richmond), Davitt (Ulster), Miller (Connacht); Stapleton (Leinster), Rosser (Leinster); Coghlan (Leinster, capt), Bourke (Munster), Egan (Leinster); Spence (Leinster), Reilly (Leinster); Fitzpatrick (Leinster), Molloy (Connacht), O'Brien (Munster).

Replacements: Lynch, Murphy (both Leinster), Hayes, Fleming, Guest (Munster), Muldoon (Bristol), Casey (Saracens).