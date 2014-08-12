BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Ireland ready for England game
Ireland women ready for England semi-final
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland's women aim to avenge their Six Nations defeat by England this year in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final in Paris.
The Irish earned a surprise place in the semi-finals thanks to their shock Pool B win over holders New Zealand last week.
After their 40-5 win over minnows Kazakhstan on Saturday, Ireland coach has reverted to the starting 15 which defeated the Black Ferns.
Video only available to UK users.