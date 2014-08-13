Championship: Alex Rae honoured to retain Jersey rugby captaincy

Rae scored three tries in 27 games for Jersey in his debut season

Alex Rae says he is honoured to have been asked to stay on as the Jersey captain for a second season.

The former Wasps and Saracens player joined Jersey last summer and was made skipper at the start of last season.

New signing Ryan Hodson will be vice-captain for the island side's forthcoming Championship campaign.

"To be captain last year was a big honour, but to be named it again for the second year running I'm massively pleased and honoured," he said.

Jersey only secured their survival in English rugby's second tier on the final day of the season after they

It was the second successive season that Jersey finished one place above the bottom, having seen Doncaster get relegated a year earlier.

"Last year was a tough year, but I felt I learnt a lot about myself as a captain and hopefully that'll put me in good stead for the season," Rae, 28, told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've got a good leadership group around, it's not just me, there's six or seven of us that I've got to lean on."

Jersey have brought in 15 new players this summer including and

"There's a lot of boys that are young and want to prove themselves, which can only be a good thing as all that enthusiasm rubs off on everyone else.

"But until you play that first game of the season you don't know how the new signings will bed in, but from the training ground everyone's really positive and gets on well.

"There's a good team spirit and everyone's really excited about the season," Rae added.