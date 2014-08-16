Jersey ease to pre-season friendly win over Ayr

Jersey stepped up their preparations for the new Championship season with a 43-0 friendly win against Ayr.

The Scottish Premiership side were behind early on at St Peter with winger Ed Dawson crossing the line for two tries in the opening 12 minutes.

A penalty-try, followed by Drew Locke's score, helped extend Jersey's advantage to 26-0 by half-time.

Skipper Ryan Hodson (2) and forward Kingsley Lang added further tries to complete a comprehensive victory.

Head coach Harvey Biljon named six of his summer signings in the starting line-up with a further seven new faces on the bench.

The islanders now face Premiership side Bath and then Blackheath over the next two weekends before the start of their third season in the Championship.