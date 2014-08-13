Women's Rugby World Cup: England focused on final - Street

England's Packer scores a try while Ireland's Gillian Bourke tries to stop her

England will not get carried away by their 40-7 victory over Ireland ahead of Sunday's Women's World Cup final against Canada, says coach Gary Street.

They reached their fifth final as Ireland failed to find the form that helped them beat holders New Zealand.

Canada, who beat hosts France 18-16 in the other semi-final, drew 13-13 with England in the group stage.

"We tensed up last time out against Canada. We felt the pressure," Street told BBC Radio 5 live.

"This is my second World Cup final as coach. We need to get better again."

In Wednesday's semi-final against Ireland, tries from prop Rochelle Clark and wing Kat Merchant helped England open up a 18-7 half-time lead.

Kay Wilson's effort and two more from Wasps flanker Marlie Packer gave the scoreline a convincing look, while Lichfield centre Emily Scarratt kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Previous World Cup finals 1991 United States 19-6 England 1994 England 38-23 United States 1998 New Zealand 44-12 United States 2002 New Zealand 19-9 England 2006 New Zealand 25-17 England 2010 New Zealand 13-10 England

"There is no big surprise. We knew we had a big performance in us," added Street.

"It's my wedding anniversary today so it's a good day all round."

England captain Katy McLean, a 28-year-old schoolteacher, told BBC Radio 5 live: "That game wasn't easy.

"Ireland have a fantastic defence but today it was about England being clinical.

"Today we had to turn up. The players absorbed it, dealt with it and performed. I'm so proud of those girls out there.

"We have an amazing feeling around the squad."