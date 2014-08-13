BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: England delight at semi-final win

England delight at semi-final win

England vice-captain Sarah Hunter and team-mates Rochelle Clark and Victoria Fleetwood delight in their 40-7 semi-final victory over Ireland.

Tries from Rochelle Clark, Kat Merchant, Kay Wilson and Marlie Packer (two) secured victory.

England, who lost the three previous finals to New Zealand, will play Canada in the final - with whom they drew 13-13 in the pool stage.

Top Stories