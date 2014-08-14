European Rugby Champions Cup: Scarlets to start away to Toulon

Scarlets face a tough start to their European Rugby Champions Cup away to last season's Heineken Cup winners Toulon on Sunday 19 October.

Wayne Pivac's side then host Leicester Tigers on Saturday 25 October.

Ospreys host Benetton Treviso in their opener before a trip to Aviva Premiership champions Northampton a week later.

The competition has replaced the Heineken Cup after a long-running dispute.

The new tournament involves 20 teams, rather than 24, with Wales represented by the Ospreys and Scarlets.

Five other Pro12 sides are joined by seven English teams and six from the French Top 14.

Newport Gwent Dragons and Cardiff Blues are involved in the European Challenge Cup which has replaced the second-tier Amlin Cup.

The Dragons are away to Stade Francais Paris in their opening fixture on Saturday 18 October with the Blues at home to Grenoble on the same day.

The quarter-finals of both tournaments will be played on the weekend of 3/4/5 April 2015 and the semi-finals on 17/18/19 April.

The Challenge Cup final will be played at Twickenham Stoop on Friday 1 May, while the Champions Cup decider is set for the following day at Twickenham.

European Rugby Champions Cup round one fixtures
17 OctoberPool 2HarlequinsvCastres Olympique
18 OctoberPool 1Sale Sharks vMunster
18 OctoberPool 1Saracens vClermont Auvergne
18 OctoberPool 4Glasgow WarriorsvBath
18 OctoberPool 5Racing Métro 92 vNorthampton
18 OctoberPool 3Leicester vUlster
19 OctoberPool 5Ospreys vBenetton Treviso
19 OctoberPool 4Toulouse vMontpellier
19 OctoberPool 3Toulon vScarlets
19 OctoberPool 2Leinster vWasps
European Rugby Challenge Cup round one fixtures
16 OctoberPool 5Gloucester vBrive
17 OctoberPool 3Newcastle vBucharest or Calvisano
17 OctoberPool 4Bordeaux-BeglesvEdinburgh
18 OctoberPool 4Lyon vLondon Welsh
18 OctoberPool 1Cardiff BluesvGrenoble
18 OctoberPool 5ZebrevOyonnax
18 OctoberPool 2Connacht vLa Rochelle
18 OctoberPool 2BayonnevExeter Chiefs
18 OctoberPool 3Stade Francais vNewport Gwent Dragons
19 OctoberPool 1London IrishvRovigo or Tbilisi

