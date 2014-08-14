Rugby Championship: New Zealand chase record against Australia

Ben Smith has been chosen at full-back for New Zealand ahead of World Cup winner Israel Dagg

New Zealand are chasing a record 18th consecutive Test win when they take on Australia in the Rugby Championship in Sydney on Saturday.

Victory would surpass the mark of 17 set by South Africa in 1997-98 and the New Zealand side of 1965-69.

The All Blacks are favourites to win the competition for the third consecutive year despite the absence of fly-half Dan Carter with a broken leg.

South Africa and Argentina play in Pretoria on the same day.

Rugby Championship Fixtures 16 August Australia v New Zealand Sydney 16 August South Africa v Argentina Pretoria 23 August New Zealand v Australia Auckland 23 August Argentina v South Africa Salta 6 Sept New Zealand v Argentina Napier 6 Sept Australia v South Africa Perth 13 Sept New Zealand v South Africa Wellington 13 Sept Australia v New Zealand Gold Coast 27 Sept South Africa v Australia Cape Town 27 Sept Argentina v New Zealand La Plata 4 Oct South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg 4 Oct Argentina v Australia Mendoza

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has picked Ben Smith at full-back over World Cup winner Israel Dagg for the game against Australia which is also the series opener of the Bledisloe Cup.

"While we have been very happy with Israel Dagg's performances at 15, Ben has come in and raised the bar to another level," said Hansen.

"The challenge for Israel now is to get his performances - when he gets the opportunity - to an even higher level."

Kurtley Beale starts at fly-half for Australia ahead of Bernard Foley, who drops to the bench in a team which sees six changes from their last game against France in June.

"We've made what some people might consider bold selections," said Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie.

"Against the All Blacks, you've got to go out there and have a crack. We need to take a few risks."

Damian de Allende will make his test debut for South Africa and coach Heyneke Meyer has picked Handre Pollard, 20, at fly-half ahead of 56-test veteran Morne Steyn.

"Handre deserved another opportunity and it will be good to see how he combines with Jean de Villiers and Damian," said Meyer.

Argentina have a new coach in Daniel Hourcade and a new captain in Worcester Warriors hooker Agustin Creevy, with winger Juan Imhoff their only major absentee.