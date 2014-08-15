Blues' Alex Cuthbert wants end to row for Sam Warburton

Cardiff Blues' Pro12 season starts on 7 September

Alex Cuthbert hopes for an end to the row engulfing Welsh rugby so Sam Warburton can play alongside him at the Cardiff Blues.

Warburton has not been selected for a friendly against Exeter on Friday as the regions have yet to agree a new participation agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The Wales captain, 25, is the only player on a WRU central contract.

"I'm sure it'll work out by the start of the season," said Cuthbert.

"At the moment he's just training hard. We need him playing for us."

Warburton opted for a central contract in January 2014 when he was unable to agree a new deal with the Blues.

What is a central contract? "A player's contract is held by the Union and not by his club, province or region. The Union, who pays his wages, can then determine where, when and even what position he plays. New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, South Africa and Scotland all have their own variations of a central contract."

The four Welsh regions - Blues, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets - represented by Regional Rugby Wales (RRW) are partly funded through the deal with the WRU.

In return, they release players for Wales' national squad training when required, for matches in the International Board Test window and also for international games that fall outside the period set aside for Tests in the IRB calendar.

Central contracts were not covered by the previous agreement and, in July, RRW warned that they had a legally-binding agreement not to pick any centrally-contracted players.

But Cuthbert says it will be a big boost for the Blues if Warburton can return to the field.

"He's probably one of the best flankers in the world," said the 2013 British and Irish Lion.

"He's captain of the Lions and all the successes he's had [means] playing alongside him is an honour.

"An asset like that in the squad is a hell of a thing to have."

Another leading Welsh international, Adam Jones, is now training with former club Neath ahead of the new season as his professional future remains in limbo.

Jones' contract with the Ospreys ended in May and he has not been able to agree a new deal because of the impasse.