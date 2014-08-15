Plymouth Albion: Andrew Tiedemann aims for Canada World Cup spot

Media playback is not supported on this device Promotion is the aim - Tiedemann

New Plymouth Albion prop Andrew Tiedemann says he hopes to use his time at Brickfields to force his way into Canada's side at next year's World Cup.

The 25-year-old joined his new team-mates for the first time this week.

"Thirty top-quality games before a World Cup year is very important for my development," he told BBC Sport.

"There's a lot of competition in the front row of the Canadian team and those games are going to help me put my hand up for that number-one spot."

Plymouth Albion's Canadian imports Justin Mensah-Coker Sean-Michael Stephen Tyler Hotson Aaron Carpenter Brett Beukeboom Andrew Tiedemann

Tiedemann has won 28 caps for his country and his move from his native Victoria sees him follow a long line of Canadians who have moved across the Atlantic to start their European careers at Albion.

"I think someone gave a Canadian a chance and they proved themselves and did well," explained Tiedemann.

"That's paved the way for the rest of us to come over and have a go with the professional set-up.

"In Victoria we have our Canadian training facility and it's a pretty similar set-up.

"The biggest difference is the players. We don't have a wide pool of players such as you would here.

"We maybe get 10 or 15 top-quality guys that you get to train week in, week out - here you've got 30 or 40 guys to have a good smash up."