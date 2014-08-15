Steve Mafi leaves Leicester Tigers to join Western Force

Mafi played 85 games for Tigers, scoring 11 tries

Leicester Tigers lock Steve Mafi is leaving to join Australian side Western Force, BBC Radio Leicester reports.

The 24-year-old Tonga international has spent the past four years at Welford Road after signing from the New South Wales Waratahs.

Mafi made 85 appearances for Tigers, scoring 11 tries.

He was granted an extended leave of absence last season to return to Australia to support his young family following the birth of his son.