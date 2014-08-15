Sale Sharks: Georgia hooker Shalva Mamukashvili signs

Sale Sharks finished sixth in the Premiership last season

Georgia international hooker Shalva Mamukashvili has joined Premiership side Sale Sharks for the new season.

The 23-year-old will provide cover for Tommy Taylor, who suffered a serious knee injury while playing for England against the Barbarians in June.

"Shalva is very abrasive and aggressive in defence," director of rugby Steve Diamond told the club website.

"He speaks fluent English and will also have Vadim Cobilas and Andrei Ostrikov to help him settle in."

Sale begin the new season with a home game against Bath on 6 September.