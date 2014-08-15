Billy Twelvetrees: Gloucester give captaincy to England centre

Twelvetrees was vice captain at Gloucester last season

Gloucester have appointed England centre Billy Twelvetrees as club captain for the forthcoming season.

The 25-year-old has made 32 Premiership appearances during his two years with the Cherry and Whites, and played 14 times for his country.

He stepped up from vice-captain to take the armband for part of last term, during the absence of Tom Savage.

"It is an honour to take the role of club captain of this great club," said the former Leicester player.

"I worked hard last season alongside Tom to provide leadership to the squad.

"Last season, Tom led by example when he was in the team, and it is this example that I want to follow going forward into the new campaign."

Twelvetrees left England's tour of Argentina last summer after being called up for the British & Irish Lions

Twelvetrees, who was part of the British and Irish Lions squad in 2013, signed a new two-year contract at Kingsholm last year.

Gloucester have overhauled their coaching team this summer, following the sacking of Nigel Davies as director of rugby in May.

Davies' replacement, David Humphreys, said he had been impressed with what he had seen from Twelvetrees during pre-season.

"In the short time that I have known and worked with Billy, he has lead by example in everything he does, both on and off the pitch," said the former Ulster boss.

"We're all delighted that he has accepted the captaincy and his leadership and international experience will be crucial as the players and management prepare for the start of the new season."