Zimbabwe international Kingsley Lang to make Jersey return

Lang has played 49 games for Jersey in National One and the Championship

Zimbabwe international Kingsley Lang is set to return to the Jersey squad for the first time in over a year.

The 26-year-old's last Championship match for Jersey was having

Lang was part of the Zimbabwe side that missed out on the 2015 World Cup after losing a play-off to Russia this month.

The forward is named as a replacement for the friendly with Ayr on Saturday.

"Kingsley has been playing a high standard of rugby over the course of the summer and has earned an opportunity to come into the first-XV squad, where he can cover five positions and, in my opinion, definitely has something to offer," said Jersey boss Harvey Biljon, who was backs coach at the Cornish Pirates when Lang played his last league game for Jersey.

"He's impressed in training and having only seen him play live in games against the Pirates two seasons ago, I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a match situation."

Lang currently works as a teacher in Jersey and spent last season playing for the club's amateur side Jersey Athletic.

"The school has been very supportive of my rugby and I am very grateful for the flexibility they are willing to provide, which has enabled me to put my hand up for the first XV," said Lang.

"I am looking to push myself to play at the highest level possible, both in the Championship and for Zimbabwe in the forthcoming Tri-Nations matches in November."