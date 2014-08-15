Sailosi Tagicakibau: Winger joins Wasps from London Irish

Tagicakibau made 10 appearances for South African Super Rugby side The Stormers while on loan

Wasps have completed the signing of Sailosi Tagicakibau from London Irish.

Tagicakibau spent nine years with the Exiles, making 158 appearances and scoring 58 tries, but went out on loan for part of last season to South African Super Rugby side The Stormers.

The 31-year-old winger has represented Samoa 21 times and has also played for the Pacific Islands.

"Sailosi's experience will really benefit the team," Wasps' director of rugby Dai Young told the club website.

"His power and pace will provide another attacking threat in our backline, on top of his solid defensive game.

"Sailosi has proved himself at the highest level, representing Samoa in three Rugby World Cups, and has been viewed as one of the most destructive wingers in the Aviva Premiership."

London Irish counterpart Brian Smith paid tribute to Tagicakibau's contribution for the club

"Losi has been a great competitor for London Irish over the last nine years," he added.